Brainerd students organize against gang violence

Teens outside a step show at Memorial Auditorium in February just before shots rang out.

By Megan Boatwright

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Brainerd High School students disturbed by gang activity believe they can make a difference, and they want to take their list of resolutions to Chattanooga City Council.

It all began after the February gang-related shooting outside Memorial Auditorium. That's when a group of freshman and senior students decided talk is cheap, and took it upon themselves to act.

It was almost a month ago Eyewitness News captured a shooting on camera outside Memorial Auditorium after a step show.

"It's time for a change. Most of us are tired of hearing this person died or this person got shot," says Brainerd High School Senior, Dominique Green.

Green and fellow senior, Cordell Parachuri, are part of a school mentor program at Brainerd. They were two of 60 students who came to school the next week with heavy hearts.

"The fact that it keeps hitting home," says Parachuri. "Our friends constantly dying, shootings constantly happening."

Patrick Hampton is a classroom mentor. He says it wasn't long before conversation shifted from problems to solutions.

"I just facilitated the group," says Hampton. "They came up with the ideas and I found city codes to match them with. They're pretty much running with this."

Within an hour students had a list of solutions. Most ideas are about enforcing existing city code:

Code 25-2a, which imposes an 11 p.m. curfew for minors under the age of 16. Code 25-2b, which holds parents accountable when minors under 16 break curfew. And Code 25-1, which prevents congregating and obstructing traffic on city streets.

"Our goal is to eventually go before city council," Hampton says. "We believe students have the best solutions to this problem."

The students also have new ideas: a summer job program, rewards for turning in illegal guns, and imposing an earlier curfew on weekends.

"They're welcome to come down and give us their ideas," says City Council Chairman Manny Rico. "We're open to anything."

Rico says he's not sure about all the resolutions, but is glad to see young people taking an interest.

"These are my friends and peers going about killing themselves," Parachuri says. "I need to help, do something."

Police say the problem is many judges don't follow through with curfew citations in court.

As for a summer job program, the city has one. It dwindled last year because of funding issues.

The Brainerd High Students hope to go before City Council next week.