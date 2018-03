By WRCB Staff

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) --Dalton Police investigated a wreck involving a City owned vehicle.

The crash happened just after 1 pm, Tuesday.

Eddie Lay, from Dalton, was traveling north bound on Hamilton St. when the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a pickup truck driven by Quentin Dupree, also from Dalton.

Dupree was east bound on Hawthorne St. Dupree stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of Hawthorne St. and Hamilton St. before continuing east on Hawthorne St and struck Lay.

The pickup truck driven by Dupree is a City of Dalton Public Works vehicle.

Lay was transported to Hamilton Medical Center with a possible fractured ankle.

Dupree was charged with failure to yield and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.