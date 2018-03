CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – It appears Amazon.com is preparing to make its first hires for facilities in Hamilton and Bradley counties.

The company has posted jobs for 10 positions, including an Operations Manager, Site Safety Manager, a Learning Manager and an Area Manager in Tennessee.

Amazon announced late last year it would open two fulfillment centers in Tennessee.

The two facilities will create up to 1,400 permanent jobs.

To find the jobs on Amazon.com's careers page, search using the keyword "Tennessee".

