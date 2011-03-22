Police: Suspect sold fake gold to business

Surveillance video of the man police say is Dennis Black.

DALTON (WRCB) - Investigators in Dalton are looking for a man who they say sold nearly $7,000 in fake gold jewelry.

According to Police the man, Dennis Black of New Jersey, asked a business owner if he bought gold jewelry. The business owner said he did, but had no way test the authenticity of the gold.

Police say the two met at Southern Bullion in Dalton to have gold tested. The victim said the test showed the jewelry to be 22K and 24K gold, which he then purchased for $6,900.

When the victim then attempted to sell the jewelry to Southern Bullion, additional tests showed the gold as fake.

Officers say Dennis Black could be a fake name. Police say Black "is a tall African-American male, who wore a red shirt with black pants and a black zipper front jacket. He has close-cropped black hair."

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Ricky Long with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 168.