By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga man believes has turned himself in for a fatal hit and run.

Troy Campbell told police he was driving down Dodson Avenue on March 14th, when he saw a flash.

Campbell says he stopped but didn't see anything.

After hearing several news reports believes he may have hit Willie Pilcher.

He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death or injury.