By WRCB Staff

MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- A Murray County High School student is accused of assaulting another teenager on campus.

The alleged incident happened on March 9th, in a school bathroom.

Shawn Fry, 18, is accused of forcibly performing a sex act on a 16-year-old student.

Fry is charged with sodomy. He is being held without bond, but it could be granted during a hearing on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News has tried to contact the school system, they have not yet responded.