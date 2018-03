Joy Lukachick

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CATOOSA COUNTY (Times Free Press) - Police are on the hunt for a suspect who fled this morning when authorities were trying to serve a warrant on drug charges at a storage unit off Highway 41 in Catoosa County.

When authorities arrived at the storage unit where they believe the man has been staying, the suspect ran into the woods, Catoosa County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Jordan said. The man's identity has not been released.

A helicopter was sent out to search for the man, but agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office haven't found him, Jordan said.

