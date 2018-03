CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Police have identified the victims and the suspect in the shooting at College Hill Courts.

Investigators say 22-yr-old Marcel Hawthorne, 20-yr-old Eric McMath, and 18-yr-old Jermichael Powell were shot Monday near 1236 Cypress Street Court following an argument with 36-yr-old Reginald "Joker" Woods.

Police say none of the men are residents at College Hill Courts and they are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

Officer tell Eyewitness News that warrants have been issued for Woods on three counts of attempted first degree murder, 3 counts of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.