CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Events planned for April are expected to bring more than $3.5 million to Chattanooga, according to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A total of 14 events are planned for Chattanooga in April. Those events are expected to bring $3,575,320 in revenue.

Among the largest events booked this month, the Future Business Leaders of America State Convention and the Tennessee SkillsUSA annual meeting.

Both events are expected to bring more than 2,000 visitors to the Scenic City and generated more $1 million for city businesses.