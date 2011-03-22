Downtown street closures for Friday movie premiere

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Chattanooga premiere of the film "Water for Elephants" will create road closures and circus excitement downtown Friday.

WRCB and partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press have announced the celebration and official premiere party for the film, which features several scenes shot in the Tennessee Valley.

The Hollywood-inspired, red carpet, circus-themed premiere will begin Friday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Carmike Majestic 12 Theatre at 311 Broad Street. The 300 and 400 blocks of Broad Street closed Thursday night and will remain closed through Friday night.

General admission tickets to the first 7:20 p.m. showing are sold out. A simultaneous showing at 7:20 p.m. is by invitation only and for contest winners on site. Tickets remain for later showings as well as at other theaters. Contact Carmike Northgate 14 and Carmike Battlefield 10 for show times.

The public is invited to observe and experience live performances by stilt walkers, clowns, fire breathers, aerialists, and jugglers at the Chattanooga premiere Friday. No tickets required. Tickets to the VIP showing and reception at 7:20 p.m. will be given away on site. You can also win a copy of the "Water for Elephants" novel signed by director Francis Lawrence and author Sara Gruen. The book is courtesy of WRCB, Algonquin Books, and Water for Elephants film blog.

Supporting actor Scott MacDonald, who plays the role of "Blackie" in the film, will be in Chattanooga for the premiere. MacDonald is also known for his work in "Harry's Law," "ER," "Boston Legal," "JAG," "The West Wing," and 2005 film "Jarhead." Principal actors Rob Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon are unable to attend the Chattanooga premiere.

The VIP Premiere is presented by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, sponsored by Jaguar and Range Rover of Chattanooga, and in partnership with Carmike Majestic 12, City of Chattanooga Department of Education, Arts & Culture, and WRCB Channel 3.

Scenes from the film, starring Pattinson and Witherspoon, were shot in Chattanooga and North Georgia in August. The CSTFC says the role of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) in providing a vintage train and dedicated 3-mile track for the film set was the key to landing the shoot with 20th Century Fox. "The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is what makes Chattanooga unique for filming," says TVRM Marketing Coordinator Steve Freer, who has been working for almost two years to attract "Water for Elephants" to film in Chattanooga.

