UPDATE 3: Police investigate shooting in College Hill Courts

By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are on scene of a shooting in College Hill Courts.

Police says they received a call for shots fired around 7pm Monday at 1236 Cypress Street Court..

Responding officers located shell casings at the address from three different types of guns and shortly thereafter located two victims. One had been shot in the upper left shoulder and the other was shot in the upper part of his back. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

A third victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the lower left leg.

The shell casings found are from an assault rifle, a .45 caliber handgun and a shot gun.

There were also three vehicles damages in the barrage of gunfire. Despite the number of people outside at the time, no one else has come forth injured.

Police haven't been able to determine the motive in the shooting nor is there any suspect information.

Investigators are on-scene gathering evidence from the incident and trying to interview witnesses who were outside at the time.