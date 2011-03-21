Chatt State expands engineering job base through new 'Wacker Institute'

Story by Gordon Boyd

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga State's Engineering Technology program already teaches how to fabricate materials from computer designs.

But Wacker Chemie is demanding more for the 600 technology-driven positions it's filling at its manufacturing and development facility slated to open in Bradley County in 2013.

"This company is coming in at the perfect time," Chatt State student Brandon Thurman says.

"And I know they're gonna be hiring people a month after we graduate."

"I'm pretty confident," Chatt State student Jeremy Kittle adds.

"Somebody has to go, it's good timing for me."

Kittle, Thurman and a number of Engineering Tech students already have applied for Wacker's first round of hires: Lead Chemical Operators.

Wacker will pay to train those hires.

We'll do six months here at Chatt State and another six months in Germany,"Thurman says

The Wacker Institute will take up less than a fifth of the old Olan Mills building at Chatt State.

But practically speaking, it will turn the engineering program, on its ear.

"The challenge is the time frame," Institute Director Dana Colquitt says.

Students will begin training in Fall 2011.

"We have to have the right people," Wacker CEO Ingomar Kovar tells Eyewitness News.

"If we finish the plant and we don't have the skilled workers to run the high-quality products...they are not good end for our industry."

The Institute also will "train for hire."

"We'll have a separate, standard Engineering Tech curriculum for many other students who will be, could be, at other companies," Colquitt says.

More than 4,000 people have applied for the 70 positions available as Lead Chemical Operators.

So what makes an ideal 'Wacker Wannabe?'

"They need to be ready for college level work, Colquitt says. "Bare minimum 19 on the A.C.T. (American College Test). Wacker wants a least a 'B' average."

No sweat, Kittle says, for a father of five from Dalton, seeking a career change.

"I have 21 hours this semester, pretty intense as it is."

Thurman sees the chance to keep his home in Soddy Daisy, where he was raised.

"I don't mind an hour commute," he says.

"Chattanooga's definitely the place to stay."