HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- A Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted a business owner, for stealing from his ailing sister.

George Patten Junior's sister suffers from dementia.

The indictment alleges he diverted money from his sister's bank accounts to his own for personal and business use.

Patten operates the Chattanooga Golf Center on Mackey Avenue.

Patten faces 18 counts of theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery.