CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Three are behind bars following a police pursuit, which ended with a crash involving a Volkswagen Passat test-vehicle.

Police say an attempt was made to stop a vehicle wanted in connection to recent thefts at the Best Buy on Gunbarrel Road.

The driver, Sheila Horne, fled from police, leading them to Bonny Oakes Drive, where she clipped the front of the Volkswagen test-vehicle, before spinning out into a ditch.

Horne and one of the passengers, Angie Stahl, were arrested at the scene of the crash.

The third suspect, William Cameron, fled on foot with bags of stolen merchandise from the Signal Mountain Wal-Mart.

Cameron was eventually found by another officer responding to the scene and was tased after resisting arrest.

All three were taken into custody and it was discovered that both Stahl and Horne had felony warrants issued out of Indiana.