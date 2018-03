CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A federal judge has recommended against dismissing an indictment that accuses a former Georgia militiaman of traveling armed to East Tennessee, possibly to try to take over a rural town and county courthouse.

In a report ahead of a scheduled April 12 trial, U.S. Magistrate Bruce Guyton of Knoxville recommended denying defense motions that contend the unusual case against Darren Wesley Huff of Dallas, Ga., is flawed.

Huff's attorney, Jonathan Moffett, declined comment Monday.

The 41-year-old Huff is accused of threatening to take over the Monroe County Courthouse and arrest certain officials. A conviction on the charges, including carrying a firearm in interstate commerce with the intent to use it in a civil disorder, carries a maximum possible penalty of 10 years in prison.

