Mayor, Police Chief promise to 'respond in dramatic fashion' to park brawl

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield says the city will respond in "dramatic fashion" after a crowd of up to 400 teens began to fight in Coolidge Park.

Mayor Littlefield and Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd addressed the media Monday afternoon following the flash mob in Coolidge Park on Saturday night.

While saying he has no intentions to turn Coolidge Park into "an armed encampment," Mayor Littlefield said police presence would be stepped up following Saturday's incident.

"The park is there for everyone's enjoyment," the Mayor added.

Chief Dodd said the city will no longer allow unsupervised minors in the park and new signs would be posted throughout the park addressing the new policy.

Mayor Littlefield added that unsupervised children found in the park would be apprehended and the parents of the children would be held responsible.

Chief Dodd told reporters children as young as eight-years-old were present at Saturday's brawl. Police say the teens used social media and text messaging to spread word of the fight.

Dodd said CPD was aware of the messages and added 18 additional officers to the park over the weekend.

During the brawl police say five shots were fired and officers were able to recover an air pistol.

Two teens, 18-year-old Alex Wilson and an unidentified 16-year-old were arrested following the scuffle.

The incident is similar to another almost exactly one year ago. On March 28, 2010 more than 200 teens gathered in response to text messages and social media. As police tried to break up the crowd, shots were fired.

It was then officials first labeled the incident as a 'flash mob'. Monday Police Chief Bobby Dodd explained more, "The word flash mob is not put out to insinuate no gang activity. Both incidents absolutely have gang involvement."

Five people were shot in the legs during the chaos in 2010. Anthony Frieson, 18, was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder in the case. Taurean Patillo, 18, was charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Initially, former Police Chief Freeman Cooper told the media the 2010 incident was not gang related and called it a "flash mob." Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield called it an "isolated" incident. Cooper retired a few months after the 2010 Coolidge Park shootings.