CHATTANOOGA. (AP) - A park in Hamilton County is 1 of the newest places to go geocaching, an outdoors activity in which people use hand-held GPS units and keen eyesight to spot small stashes of treasure.

Taking advantage of nice weather and newly posted directions for tiny treasures in Enterprise South Nature Park, people came looking on Sunday, reports the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Those who found the camouflaged containers discovered one had small toys. Sometimes caches have just a piece of paper and a pencil, so the finder can add his or her name. The reward comes in finding the cach.

Nine geocachers stashed containers in the park and posted the coordinates on the website www.geocaching.com.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.