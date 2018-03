EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB)-- A propane tank explosion in East Ridge forced the evacuation of surrounding residents.

The call from Cathy Lane came in just after 5:00 pm Sunday.

According to East Ridge Police spokesperson Eric Hopkins, a family had been grilling behind their home when flames made contact with a leak in the propane tank and ignited an explosion.

The incident caused the evacuation of neighboring homes.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Due to significant damage, the family will not be able to return to their home Sunday night.