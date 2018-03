CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Things are looking up for little Caleb Brown, the toddler hit in the head with a boulder at Fall Creek Falls in October.

Saturday, Caleb's family returned to Chattanooga for a singing benefit at the Old Fort Baptist Church.

The church is helping them raise money for medical bills.

It's the first time Eyewitness News has seen him walking.

Caleb had two months of intensive therapy and surgeries, first at T.C. Thompson, then at Scottish Rite in Atlanta.

He now has to go to therapy only two days a week, instead of three.

"Right after the accident we didn't know if he was going to make it," says Tim Brown, Caleb's father.

The benefit raised $655.

It's believed that a teenager threw the rock that hit Caleb.