Inspection results show improvement at Chattanooga Zoo

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Chattanooga Zoo will keep its accreditation following an inspection from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums earlier this month.

Sunday, Zoo and AZA officials met to discuss inspection results, which showed the zoo had made several improvements, but still had a few left to make.

The zoo has been under the microscope in recent months after "Hank the Chimp" and seven other animals died.

A release from zoo spokesperson Robin Derryberry states, "The AZA inspectors found no medical or management connection between six of eight deaths. Based on their observations, they found that two tortoise deaths appeared to come from substandard winter housing which has now been corrected. It was noted that the deaths of the marmosets came from significant liver disease and weight loss that originated or predated the administrative error which caused the animals to go unfed for two days in January. The remaining four deaths were found to be an unfortunate series of unrelated events."

The inspectors also advised the zoo to immediately finish a new tortoise exhibit and holding building by next winter to provide the tortoises with sufficient housing.

AZA commissioners noted several additions and improvements have been made including a new veterinary technician, regularly scheduled keeper meetings to improve communication, measures that might stress the animals were eliminated and visits from veterinarians have been increased to twice each week.



Commissioners stated the zoo had "worked promptly and appropriately to resolve the problems."



The AZA will return in September to evaluate the zoo's progress.

Derryberry says the Chattanooga Zoo is well positioned to enjoy future success.