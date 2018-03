BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) - Moammar Gadhafi is vowing Libya will defend itself from what he calls "crusader aggression," as U.S.-led international forces begin an attack in support of the rebel uprising against him.

The Libyan leader says the involvement of international forces will subject the Mediterranean and North African region to danger and put civilians at risk.

He also warns that weapons depots are being opened to arm the Libyan people in defense.

Hours earlier, the U.S. fired more than 100 cruise missiles at his air defenses.

Gadhafi spoke around midnight Saturday in a phone call to Libyan state TV.

He said the international action against his forces was unjustified, calling it "simply a colonial crusader aggression that may ignite another large-scale crusader war."

---

Al-Shalchi reported from Tripoli, Libya.

