CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- For the past two days, Hamilton County and Chattanooga officials were busy rounding up alleged criminals.

A total of 57 people in and around Chattanooga were arrested Thursday and Friday, most on misdemeanor charges.

But officials did make headway cleaning up the streets.

They say 12 gang members, and 20 of their contacts were arrested.

Officials also found more than $8,000 during their operation.

More than 71 grams of marijuana was also confiscated.