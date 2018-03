BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- A fire at a trailer home in Bradley County left one firefighter needing medical attention.

The call came in around 11:00 Saturday morning from Daniel Lane.

Bradley County EMS spokesperson Stan Clark says one end of the home was completely engulfed when crews arrived.

While fighting the flames, one firefighter became dehydrated and required fluids.

He was able to return a short time later.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.