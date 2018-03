DADE COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A Dade County man catches fire while burning brush.

A dispatcher with the New Salem Fire Department says the call came in from Scenic Highway around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Patrick Cannon, a man, possibly in his 60s, was burning brush when his clothes somehow caught fire, causing severe burns.

The victim was taken by Life Force to Erlanger.

Two other people were also injured in the incident. One received minor burns while trying to put out the flames. The other may have suffered a panic attack.

The fire department says details on how the man caught fire are unknown.