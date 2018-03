CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This weekend's Crime Stoppers has police looking for two burglary suspects with outstanding warrants.

Police say 20-year-old Kaiser Fuget and 21-year-old Erik Eugene Lee are suspects in a Joiner Road burglary back in January.

Fuget is described as 6'2", 175 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 4700 Colonial Avenue or possibly 718 Sylvan Drive.

Fuget is wanted for aggravated burglary, vandalism and criminal attempted theft.

Lee is described as 6'3", 210 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 4700 Colonial Avenue or possibly 2901 Pope Drive.

Lee is wanted for aggravated burglary, vandalism and criminal attempted theft.

If you've seen either suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.