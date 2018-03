MURRAY COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A crash in Murray County sends two people to Erlanger by Life Force.

The accident happened around 10:00 am Saturday at the intersection of Highway 76 and Duvall Road in Chatsworth.

According to police, the crash involved a van and a motorcycle carrying two people.

The male and female on the motorcycle were flown to Erlanger with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.