Trends on 3: Chattanooga Plays - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trends on 3: Chattanooga Plays

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This week on Trends, hear from area organizations that are looking to make a difference in the community!

Guest Information:

Darcy Welch
Organization: Red Cross of Greater Chattanooga
Phone: (423)-265-3455
Location: 801 McCallie Avenue
Website: www.chattanoogaredcross.org

Rob Bradham
Organization: Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce
Phone: (423)-763-4321
Location: 811 Broad Street
Website: www.chattanoogachamber.com

George Quick
Organization: Chattanooga Theatre Center
Phone:(423)-267-8534
Location: 400 River Street
Website: www.theatrecentre.com

Aubree Sullivan
Organization: Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee
Phone: (423)-634-1771
Location: 1 Siskin Plaza
Website: www.epilepsy-setn.org

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.