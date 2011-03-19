Trends on 3: Chattanooga Plays

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This week on Trends, hear from area organizations that are looking to make a difference in the community!
Guest Information:
Darcy Welch
Organization: Red Cross of Greater Chattanooga
Phone: (423)-265-3455
Location: 801 McCallie Avenue
Website: www.chattanoogaredcross.org
Rob Bradham
Organization: Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce
Phone: (423)-763-4321
Location: 811 Broad Street
Website: www.chattanoogachamber.com
George Quick
Organization: Chattanooga Theatre Center
Phone:(423)-267-8534
Location: 400 River Street
Website: www.theatrecentre.com
Aubree Sullivan
Organization: Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee
Phone: (423)-634-1771
Location: 1 Siskin Plaza
Website: www.epilepsy-setn.org
