Trends on 3: Chattanooga Plays

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This week on Trends, hear from area organizations that are looking to make a difference in the community!

Guest Information:

Darcy Welch

Organization: Red Cross of Greater Chattanooga

Phone: (423)-265-3455

Location: 801 McCallie Avenue

Website: www.chattanoogaredcross.org

Rob Bradham

Organization: Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce

Phone: (423)-763-4321

Location: 811 Broad Street

Website: www.chattanoogachamber.com

George Quick

Organization: Chattanooga Theatre Center

Phone:(423)-267-8534

Location: 400 River Street

Website: www.theatrecentre.com

Aubree Sullivan

Organization: Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee

Phone: (423)-634-1771

Location: 1 Siskin Plaza

Website: www.epilepsy-setn.org