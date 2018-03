FRANKLIN, TN. (AP) - Before leaving Japan, Nissans are being checked for radiation.

Nissan Americas spokesman David Reuter said Friday the radiation checks that the automaker started a day earlier are intended to assure customers "the vehicles they are receiving do not have harmful radiation levels."

Reuter said in a telephone interview from the Nissan North America headquarters in Franklin that the automaker doesn't expect that the Geiger counter scans will have to continue for long but now it is "such a fluid situation."

Nissan said in a statement Friday that production at its plants in North America has not been slowed so far by the damage from the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.