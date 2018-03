CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press)-- Chattanooga Zoo officials will learn today how they did in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums inspection earlier this month.

But zoo and AZA officials say they do not plan to open the meeting to the public.

"Those are closed meetings, usually attended only by the accreditation commission, the accreditation staff and the institution, and we maintain those [inspection reports] as confidential documents," said Steve Feldman, spokesman for AZA, a members-only private trade organization that first accredited the Chattanooga Zoo in 1998. "It's up to the institution to decide when and how it makes those findings public."

Accreditation means zoos and other animal-care facilities are following strict AZA requirements for animal care, facilities, programs and staff.

Working Together for You: Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.