Haslam asks Obama to declare Hamilton Co., others disaster areas

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has asked President Barack Obama to declare Hamilton County and 12 other counties impacted by the February storms federal disaster areas.

The presidential declaration would open the door for federal public assistance programs for local governments and businesses.

The counties include: Fentress, Franklin, Grainger, Hamilton, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Moore, Morgan, Pickett, Scott and Union.

"I want to thank local governments for working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to quickly complete the preliminary damage assessments necessary for these requests," Governor Haslam said in a release Friday. "The assistance that FEMA and the SBA can provide will be very welcome as communities work towards full recovery."

The Small Business Administration provides low interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and private, non-profit organizations to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, inventory and business assets that have been damaged or destroyed in an SBA declared disaster.

The National Weather Service identified three separate tornadoes that touched down in Hamilton County during the February 28th storms.