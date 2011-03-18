Dalton High seniors get job interview training - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton High seniors get job interview training

Posted: Updated:

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

DALTON, GA (WRCB)- During March, Dalton High seniors who are taking
career-technical courses are participating in mock job interviews and senior
portfolio reviews.  The interviews are good preparation for work/college and
are conducted by volunteers in the business community, including the Rotary Club.

A large percentage of our seniors graduate with both a strong sequence of
college-prep classes and completion of a sequenced pathway in
career-technical education. 

211 students are being interviewed this month.  Dalton High encourages all of the students to earn both seals (College Prep and Career Technology) on their diploma.

