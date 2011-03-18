Dalton High seniors get job interview training

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

DALTON, GA (WRCB)- During March, Dalton High seniors who are taking

career-technical courses are participating in mock job interviews and senior

portfolio reviews. The interviews are good preparation for work/college and

are conducted by volunteers in the business community, including the Rotary Club.



A large percentage of our seniors graduate with both a strong sequence of

college-prep classes and completion of a sequenced pathway in

career-technical education.

211 students are being interviewed this month. Dalton High encourages all of the students to earn both seals (College Prep and Career Technology) on their diploma.