TRENTON, DADE COUNTY (WRCB) - Authorities have released the identity of the Chattanooga man killed in Dade County, Georgia.

Two men are charged with the murder and are now in the Dade County Jail.

Jonathan Ellison and James Oglesby are charged with murder and assault.

The victim is 35-year-old Antwane Hyatte of Chattanooga.

Police say Hyatte knew Ellison from work and they believe he showed up at Ellison's home for money.

The coroner says Hyatte had a gun shot wound and multiple stab wounds.

