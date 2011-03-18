WRCB Internship Program

Job Title: Intern

Chattanooga's NBC affiliate provides one highly competitive paid internship each semester to a college upperclassman.

The internship program at WRCB-TV and WRCBtv.com is designed to allow a student to apply their classroom knowledge to a working newsroom. Internships rotate in key areas of a newsroom:

Broadcast Producing

Web Producing

Reporting

Photographer/Editor

Assignment Desk.

Students will learn about the television industry from the business and technical sides in all areas.

Application deadlines:

Fall Semester: July 1

Spring Semester: November 1

Summer Semester: April 24

WRCB-TV and WRCBtv.com Student Internship Requirements:

• Students must be sponsored by and receive credit from an accredited college and be at least junior or senior level. No high school interns will be considered.

• Students must have prior written approval from a school professor or counselor who will serve as administrator of this individual's internship program.

• Internship positions are paid, and should receive scholastic credit. The work hours are 10-15 hours per week depending on the department and student.

• Internships last a minimum of three months.

• Students should be pursuing communications, journalism, or broadcast-related degrees.

• Must be in the top 20% of your class in course-related work in your major.

• Must be familiar with current news events.

• Prefer to be able to work two six-hour shifts per week and be available to work on special projects as needed.