WRCB Internship Program

Job Title: Intern

Chattanooga's NBC affiliate provides one highly competitive paid internship each semester to a college upperclassman.

The internship program at WRCB-TV and WRCBtv.com is designed to allow a student to apply their classroom knowledge to a working newsroom. Internships rotate in key areas of a newsroom: 

  • Broadcast Producing
  • Web Producing
  • Reporting
  • Photographer/Editor
  • Assignment Desk.

Students will learn about the television industry from the business and technical sides in all areas.

Application deadlines:

  • Fall Semester: July 1
  • Spring Semester: November 1
  • Summer Semester: April 24

WRCB-TV and WRCBtv.com Student Internship Requirements:
• Students must be sponsored by and receive credit from an accredited college and be at least junior or senior level. No high school interns will be considered.
• Students must have prior written approval from a school professor or counselor who will serve as administrator of this individual's internship program.
• Internship positions are paid, and should receive scholastic credit. The work hours are 10-15 hours per week depending on the department and student.
• Internships last a minimum of three months.
• Students should be pursuing communications, journalism, or broadcast-related degrees.
• Must be in the top 20% of your class in course-related work in your major.
• Must be familiar with current news events.
• Prefer to be able to work two six-hour shifts per week and be available to work on special projects as needed.

Candidates should submit a resume, letter of recommendation from a college instructor/advisor, and the completed application. Please email all material to Executive Producer Megan Roberts

