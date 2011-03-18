WRCB Internship Program

Job Title: Intern
Chattanooga's NBC affiliate provides one highly competitive paid internship each semester to a college upperclassman.
The internship program at WRCB-TV and WRCBtv.com is designed to allow a student to apply their classroom knowledge to a working newsroom. Internships rotate in key areas of a newsroom:
Students will learn about the television industry from the business and technical sides in all areas.
Application deadlines:
WRCB-TV and WRCBtv.com Student Internship Requirements:
• Students must be sponsored by and receive credit from an accredited college and be at least junior or senior level. No high school interns will be considered.
• Students must have prior written approval from a school professor or counselor who will serve as administrator of this individual's internship program.
• Internship positions are paid, and should receive scholastic credit. The work hours are 10-15 hours per week depending on the department and student.
• Internships last a minimum of three months.
• Students should be pursuing communications, journalism, or broadcast-related degrees.
• Must be in the top 20% of your class in course-related work in your major.
• Must be familiar with current news events.
• Prefer to be able to work two six-hour shifts per week and be available to work on special projects as needed.
Candidates should submit a resume, letter of recommendation from a college instructor/advisor, and the completed application. Please email all material to Executive Producer Megan Roberts.