CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Two Tennessee Valley Authority project managers have been honored for research on a new way to identify potential problems in steam boiler units at fossil power plants.

Steam boiler units burn coal to heat water and create steam to power turbines that generate electricity.

David Nesbitt and Jesse Johnston, both of Chattanooga, received the 2010 Generation Technology Transfer Award from the Electric Power Research Institute during ceremonies in New Orleans.

Under Nesbitt and Johnston, temperature sensors were installed at the Allen plant near Memphis in a drum that is part of the boiler where steam is collected.

The sensors for the first time provided a measure of temperature and surface stress at the point where water is added.

Even a slight change in temperature can cause the drum to crack.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.