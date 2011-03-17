They May Not Be CHIPS, But The Next Best Thing

By Amy Morrow

Eyewitness News Anchor/Reporter

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Area law enforcement officers are training to join the select group of motorcycle officers.

Chattanooga and Hamilton County have joined to teach 11 officers across the Tennessee Valley how to do their jobs on a motorcycle.

The 2-week course is designed to teach officers the safety of operating a bike in the line of work. Instructors say motorcycle operators beef up traffic patrol.

"It's not easy, not always safe, we try not to tell our Mom's we're doing it," says CPD Instructor Officer Joe Warren.

"It's quite challenging both mentally and physically," says CPD Sgt. Toby Hewitt.

"To be honest, a couple of days of this I'm thinking, hey I'm getting paid to do this, great!," adds CPD Officer Josh Brewer.

Chattanooga Police has 10 motorcycle operators on the force. Hamilton County has about half that.

Officers from other agencies like East Ridge and Collegedale are taking the two-week course.