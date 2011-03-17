Business license backup in Nashville?

Story by Antwan Harris

Eyewitness News Reporter

COPPERHILL, TN (WRCB) -- Copperhill Photography and Art almost didn't happen according to Dyark Cannon.

He said he waited nearly three months for a business ID number from the State of Tennessee and in the meantime spent about $8,000 hoping to open in January.

Cannon said, "I had people come in because we wanted to get stuff set up before we could open legally."

He said he had community support to open his business along Copperhill's Main Street, despite some sarcasm.

Cannon said, "The other business owners tell me, good luck getting this number."

He said for weeks he would check the mail, but never received his paperwork.

He thought he saw a little light at the end of the tunnel after an email, but that soon went dark again.

Cannon said, "I fired off an email and finally a week later got a response, but it kept going on and on."

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue's website, it's usually a 7-10 day wait for processing.

Weeks went by for Cannon.

It was the middle of February when he was close to giving up.

Cannon said Valentine's day was a missed opportunity for a lucrative business day.

"We wanted to do a Valentine's Day shoot," he said. "We wanted to be open for business but couldn't because no license, no business."

Now his shop is open for business months after the application process.

He said the only advice he can give for anyone looking to set a business is to stay diligent.

The Dept of Revenue spokesperson said they weren't aware the back-up was so bad and each case is different.

They urge anyone who has applied for a license to call after 10 business days to find out the status.

For more information, visit Http://www.tn.gov/revenue/business/instructions.htm