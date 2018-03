CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The plot thickens in a string of shootings in Chattanooga.

Police say Leslie Townsend is now charged with attempted murder in a shooting Tuesday, on Tunnel Boulevard.

And it turns out, Townsend is the nephew of Robert Moore, who was killed Tuesday on East 14th Street.

Townsend was arrested for the shooting of Leon McKinney, who was shot in the hand.

Police say that shooting, was likely in retaliation for Moore's murder earlier that day.