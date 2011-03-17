Mom of shooting victim: "We want to know what happened to him"

Story by Melydia Clewell

Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- It's been four days since Myles Compton was buried.

His family was in court Thursday as the friend charged with killing him, went before a judge.

Myles Stout was arrested last week and charged in that shooting.

He and 18-year-old Myles Compton were at a friend's home in the Mountain Shadows Community.

They were sitting in a bedroom, handling a gun, when Stout allegedly shot Compton in the chest.

At first, Stout told police Compton shot himself.

His friends said Stout pulled the trigger.

And now we've learned those same eyewitnesses claim Stout actually loaded the gun himself.

The courtroom was packed Thursday morning by family and friends of Miles Compton.

His mother says she just wants answers, none of which were given Thursday.

"We want to know what happened to him, because it's so hard to believe that someone with such a bright future has been taken away," says Cheryl Compton. "That's what's hard to believe."

The parents of Myles Compton say they can't comprehend why their son died.

And Thursday's court appearance for the man charged with killing the high school senior offered no new information.

Myles Stout remained silent as Judge David Bales ordered he be held without bond.

"Emotionally, he's very remorseful," says Defense Attorney Hank Hill. "You know, he's a very young man, he certainly didn't mean to kill his good friend."

But the state moved to upgrade the charge against Stout from reckless homicide to second degree murder.

Three teenagers told police they watched Stout load a gun and fire at Compton, who died in the arms of his best friend, Kevin West.

West's mom says she's now anxious whenever her son leaves the house.

"I call him more often, and hug him more every day and it really gets you shook up," says Kim West.

Compton's parents say they want justice for their Myles.

And though they want answers, the family realizes they may never know why, because there may not really be an answer.

"There's no way to make any sense out of it," says Alex Compton, Myles' uncle. "It's one of those tragedies that happen to us in our lives that we don't understand."

Stout will go before the judge next week for a preliminary hearing.