Bond doubled for city employee charged with rape

Story by Melydia Clewell

Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Chattanooga city employee is back behind bars after a judge raised his bond on charges he repeatedly raped a woman who was kidnapped from downtown Chattanooga.

At a brief hearing in Hamilton County General Sessions Court, the alleged victim told Judge Christine Sell she was sitting in her car at a traffic light near Warehouse Row during the afternoon of February 25, 2011 when 36-year-old Shrena Bell knocked on her window and asked for directions.

The woman said Bell then pulled out a knife and forced her to move to the passenger's seat.



Once behind the wheel, the victim said Bell ordered her to hand over her jewelry.

From there, the victim recounted being driven to a house where Bell met 52-year-old Carlton Cameron .

She remembers Bell telling Cameron "I brought you a gift."

The woman, who is not being identified in accordance with WRCB policy, says Bell and Cameron held her mouth open, forcing her to inhale crack cocaine smoke.

The suspects put her back in her car and took her to another house where she says she was locked in a bedroom. She said she intentionally pulled out her own hair and spit on the floor, in an effort to leave behind DNA evidence.

The woman testified she was raped repeatedly by both Bell and Cameron. She managed to leave the house, about six hours after her ordeal began, when the suspects left her alone and failed to lock the bedroom door.

Once out of the house, the woman said she discovered her car keys were left in the ignition, so she was able to drive home.

The police incident report filed the day following the attack states the victim heard the suspects repeatedly call each other "Carl" and "ReRe."

That information led investigators to Shrena "ReRe" Bell and Carlton Cameron.

After hearing from the victim, Judge Sell dropped a robbery charge against Cameron but doubled his bond to $100,000 on four counts of Aggravated Rape and one charge of Aggravated Kidnapping.

Judge Sell raised the kidnapping charge against Bell to Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and increased her bond from $8500 to $71,000.

The charges against both defendants will now move to the grand jury.

Meanwhile, Cameron is still on leave from his job with the city's General Services department.

City spokesman Richard Beeland told Eyewitness News that Cameron was originally hired in 1986 as part of a work release program. Testimony Thursday revealed Cameron has a 1985 conviction of sexual assault against a then 8-year-old girl.

Per city policy, Cameron is allowed to use any accumulated personal time. Once that leave time is exhausted, Beeland says Cameron will be terminated if he does not report for work.