CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Former Bradley County Sheriff Tim Gobble has a new, permanent position in the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond announced that Gobble has been named Deputy Chief of Corrections.

Gobble has been working in the position on an interim basis since the late Deputy Chief Richard Shockley died.

A spokesperson for the HCSO says five applicants were interviewed for the position.

Gobble left the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to run for the US House 3rd District in 2010.