UPDATED: Security guard charged with impersonating police

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) – A Dalton man was arrested on charges of impersonating a police officer after he attempted to pull over an undercover detective.

According to Dalton Police, James Dale Smith, 58, a security officer for J.J.K. Security, pulled behind an undercover detective Tuesday night and turned on a strobe light.

Smith was driving a white Crown Victoria Police Interceptor with police-style radio antennas and strobe light mounted to the dashboard.

The detective said as he slowed down, Smith attempted to nudge the unmarked police car in an attempt to pull him over. The detective said when Smith recognized him as a Dalton detective, Smith turned off his strobe light.

That's when the detective turned on his blue lights and Smith pulled over.

The detective said Smith was dressed in a dark polo, cargo pants and black boots with a security badge on his belt, similar to the Dalton Police training uniform. Smith also carried a loaded Glock pistol and handcuffs in a holster.

On Wednesday, officers with the Dalton Police Department obtained warrants for Smith's arrest on charges of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer and also Impersonating a Public Officer or Employee. Smith was arrested on these warrants without incident.

"We don't have any reports of this individual attempting to pull anyone else over, but it is possible," said Dalton Police spokesperson Bruce Frazier.

If anyone believes they were pulled over by Smith they are asked to please contact Sergeant Daniel Nicholson with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 159.