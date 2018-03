NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Hackers took down the website of a Tennessee nonprofit that was collecting donations for Japan and replaced the home page with profanity.

Japan-America Society of Tennessee executive director Leigh Weiland said hackers broke into the site sometime between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The group's web-hosting company was able to get the site back up by around 9:30 a.m. Before that, anyone trying to go to the group's home page encountered a mostly blank screen with an offensive phrase at the top.

Weiland said her group, which promotes goodwill for and understanding of Japan, has established a relief fund for Japanese victims of Friday's earthquake and tsunami. The site has been getting a lot of traffic from people who want to donate money.

Online: http://www.jastn.com

