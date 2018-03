By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police have confirmed the death of Willie Pilcher, the pedestrian who was critically injured in a hit and run incident earlier this week.

Pilcher has hit at 2600 Dodson Ave.

Investigators are still seeking information about the suspect vehicle, a dark colored minivan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.