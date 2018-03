By WRCB Staff

SAND MOUNTAIN, DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) – Two suspects in a Dade County homicide case have been arrested in Whitfield County.

Acting on a tip, deputies found Jonathan Ellison and James Oglesby at Whitfield County home Thursday.

They were arrested without incident in connection to the shooting of a Chattanooga man.

The incident happened on Gass Road off of Highway 136 on Sand Mountain in Dade County Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Cannon the victim was a male in his 20's or 30's.

Sheriff Cannon says the victim was at the house of a co-worker, Jonathan Ellison, to collect money at the time of the shooting.

According to police Ellison and James Oglesby left the house and ran through some woods.

Ellison's wife says their two small children were left unattended in the house with the victim when both suspects fled the scene.