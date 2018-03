NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officers found more than $4 million in cash hidden in cases of bottled water in a tractor-trailer that resulted in the arrests of 2 California men.

According to a news release from the highway patrol, the tractor-trailer was stopped on Saturday on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. Using search dogs, authorities found duct-taped bundles of cash inside the bottled water cases in the trailer.

Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Bill Gibbons said in a statement Wednesday that I-40 is 1 of the top corridors for drug trafficking in the nation.

Federal authorities charged 42-year-old Armando Guzman of Monreno Valley, Calif., and co-driver 44-year-old Francisco Javier Cruz of San Jacinto, Calif., with interstate travel with intent to promote a drug trafficking conspiracy.

