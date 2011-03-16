UPDATE: Infant hurt in fire

By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) A baby burned in a kitchen fire at the Missionary Heights Apartment has been taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.

Wednesday evening, Alisha Twitty was heating a pan of grease on the stove, when she went to a neighbor's apartment to use the phone, leaving her two children alone.

On her way back home, neighbors yelled that her apartment was on fire. She went in and rescued her two children.

The nine month old boy was burned on his face, arms and legs, the two year old boy appeared to be ok.

Chattanooga firefighters managed to keep the fire in the kitchen area.

The fire has been ruled accidental, but Twitty faces charges of child neglect.

