Cleveland family of slain aid worker reacts to trial

Cleveland family of slain aid worker reacts to trial

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - Members of the southeast Tennessee family of a humanitarian aid worker who was fatally shot in West Africa says they are praying for his murderers.

Relatives of 39-year-old Christopher Ervin Leggett in a statement to the Cleveland Daily Banner said they again want to express deep appreciation for the many expressions of love and caring since Leggett was fatally shot in July 2009.

Three defendants with direct ties to al-Qaida were convicted late Tuesday. One has been sentenced to death.

The other two were sentenced to 12 years and three years in prison.

Leggett was from Cleveland and had lived six years in Mauritania where he provided humanitarian aid while teaching.

Reports after the shooting quoted a police officer who said Leggett was shot when he resisted an abduction attempt.

Information from: Cleveland Daily Banner, http://www.clevelandbanner.com/

