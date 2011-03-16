Police need help identifying dog food bandits

By WRCB Staff

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying two individuals who apparently can't get enough kibbles and bits.

On three separate occasions, suspects have stolen large bags of dog food from the United Grocery Outlet on Glenwood Avenue in Dalton.

These three thefts have resulted in a total loss of $398 worth of dog food from the store.

The first incident happened in July 2010, with the other two reported thefts coming on February 4th and March 7th of this year.

Each incident was recorded on the store's surveillance cameras.

Three suspects were reported by witnesses, with one individual driving a "getaway" car in which the group leaves the scene.

Investigators have identified that individual as 50-year old Jesse Bullard of 5225 Old Georgetown Trail in Cleveland, Tennessee. His 2001 silver Chrysler was used in the crimes.

The Dalton Police Department has obtained two felony warrants for his arrest on charges of making false statements and shoplifting.

There are also two unknown suspects in the thefts. One is a slender male with dark hair and a beard, wearing a dark coat. The other suspect is heavyset, wearing a striped shirt.

In two of the incidents, witnesses reported that the heavyset male appeared to act as a lookout for the other suspect, making sure the doors were clear before he left the store with the shopping cart.

If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of the two unknown suspects, please contact Detective Brandon Carter at 706-278-9085, extension 183.