Crime Stoppers: Family Dollar Store Holdup

By Amy Morrow

Eyewitness News Anchor/ Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Police still haven't made any arrests in the hold up of a Family Dollar store earlier this month.

That hold-up happened two weeks ago at the Family Dollar on East Third Street. We've now learned the gunman essentially apologized, right before the crime.

Police say the gunman told the manager, "I hate to do this.. But I have a gun."

"The manager thought he was joking and said I hate to tell ya, but you're on camera, I don't care give me the money," says Chattanooga Police Investigator Dale Taylor.

Chattanooga Police say it was early March 2nd, that's why the sun is creeping in and there's a glare on the suspect. Investigators say this is the man they want behind bars.

"The weird part he was in his late 40's and it you usually expect it to be a younger individual," according to Taylor.

Police say the man robbed the Family Dollar on 3rd Street then ran from the store heading north on South Kelley Street.

The store manager said he didn't flash the full weapon but he did see the handle of a gun.

"He didn't indicate anything truly hostile, but insinuating is a violent act," says Taylor.

Investigator Taylor says this suspect could be responsible for another robbery in Chattanooga. He's hoping the thief has been running his mouth or that someone will look at him and a light will go off.

"People are creatures of habit. Somebody will recognize the coat, the hat, something on the individual and find out who he is," says Taylor.

Remember that long black coat and the clean shaven suspect. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333. You could get a cash reward and as always, the call is confidential.