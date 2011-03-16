Sneezin' and wheezin' in the South

By Nick Austin

Channel 3 Storm Alert Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB-TV)--Coughing, sneezing, wheezing, and watery eyes all signs that allergy season in the south is upon us. It's not a pleasant time of year for life-time allergy sufferer Melissa Taylor. Her pollen allergies run the gamut.



"I suffer from allergies with anything that blooms," said Taylor. "Basically anything green or [that] has a flower."



She's been receiving treatment for the past three years and it's helped, but she still tries to limit her time outdoors this time of year. "It basically can interfere with [just] about anything in your life and it's pretty hard to put up with," lamented Taylor



The staff at the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic has seen its appointment load double in the past few weeks.

Doctor Hyman Kaplan works at the Cleveland, Tennessee branch and said mother nature set the stage for an early start to the pollen onslaught.



"We've had warm weather and lots of rain," said Kaplan. "That is a perfect set up to get extra early growth and heavier growth of our trees and other pollinators."



And while pollen will often decrease during rain, it's often the weather that follows which makes it worse.

"It's going to be dry, you get a little breeze to blow the pollen around," explained Kaplan. "The patients will suffer."



Although Kaplan treats some of the worst sufferers, some of whom don't even want to go outside, symptoms can be minimized. He says the serum shot, which is sort of like a vaccine, usually works best.



"It actually desensitizes, or changes the immune system so they suffer much less in time," says Kaplan.

Kaplan also suggested staying indoors as much as possible during high pollen counts. If you have to spend time outdoors wear a mask which covers the mouth and nose. First and foremost, urged Kaplan, seek help if your allergies to pollen are disrupting your life.

"If it interferes with outdoor activities for pleasure or work or...school, it's severe," emphasized Kaplan.